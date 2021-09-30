Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Dermot Co has paid $160 million, or about $352,423/unit, for the Cordoba Apartments, a 454-unit complex near downtown Doral, Fla JPMorgan Investment Management sold the property, which was built in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Concord Hospitality Enterprises and Panorama Holdings has paid $69 million, or $359,375/room, for the 192-room Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in lower Manhattan It bought the property, at 100...
Dwight Capital has provided $2275 million of mortgage financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program for the 369-unit Fairways Apartments in Fitchburg, Wis The loan allowed the property’s owner, EJ...
The $1289 million CMBS loan and a $17 million mezzanine loan against the Princeton Pike Corporate Center, with 809,458 square feet of office space in Lawrenceville, NJ, have been modified, with their amortization requirement lifted The senior loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $7713 million of mortgage financing against Superstition Gateway, a 495,204-square-foot open-air retail center in Mesa, Ariz The loan allows the property’s owner, an affiliate of...
Commercial Observer A venture of Ranger Properties and KD Sagamore Capital has secured $40 million of construction financing for the 113-unit apartment project at 982-988 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY Scale Lending provided the loan The New York lender...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by Bank of America has provided $14575 million of financing to fund Jamestown’s $25125 million, or $72224/sf, purchase of Home Plate Center in Seattle The Atlanta investment and...
Berkadia has provided $26 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 231-unit Bella Vista seniors-housing apartments in Union City, NJ The loan allowed the property’s owner,...
Columbia Pacific Advisors Bridge Lending has provided $66 million of financing to facilitate H&A Properties’ purchase and planned renovation of a 739-unit apartment property at 3001 East Jefferson Blvd in South Bend, Ind Columbia Pacific...