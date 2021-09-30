Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Torchlight Investors has paid $265 million, or $24091/sf, for a 11 million-square-foot industrial building in the Philadelphia suburb of Logan, NJ The New York company bought the property from Greek Development of East...
South Florida Business Journal Zeniz Properties has bought the Promenade Shoppes in North Lauderdale, Fla, for $1358 million, or about $34250/sf The Miami company bought the 39,650-square-foot retail property, which sits on 446 acres at 7910 West...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Dermot Co has paid $160 million, or about $352,423/unit, for the Cordoba Apartments, a 454-unit complex near downtown Doral, Fla JPMorgan Investment Management sold the property, which was built in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Concord Hospitality Enterprises and Panorama Holdings has paid $69 million, or $359,375/room, for the 192-room Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in lower Manhattan It bought the property, at 100...
Commercial Observer Commerz Real has agreed to pay $850 million, or about $87820/sf, for the 967,886-square-foot office building at 100 Pearl St in Manhattan The German investor is buying the property from a venture of GFP Real Estate, Northwind...
Green Street AGC Equity Partners has agreed to pay $775 million for the 658,000-square-foot fourth phase of the Coleman Highline mixed-use development that currently is under construction in San Jose, Calif The London investment company is buying...
Charlotte Business Journal Paceline Opportunity Fund I has bought a pair of limited-service hotels totaling 228 rooms in Charlotte, NC, for an undisclosed price The fund, which is managed by Paceline Equity Partners, a Dallas private equity firm,...
A venture of ASB Real Estate Investments and Cohen Asset Management has paid $217 million, or $33022/sf, for 111 Thomas McGovern Drive, a 65,715-square-foot warehouse in Jersey City, NJ The venture bought the property, which sits on a 34-acre site...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal WP Carey Inc has paid $265 million, or $22657/sf, for the 116,963-square-foot industrial property at 20240 South Diamond Lake Road in Rogers, Minn The New York REIT purchased the property from Capital Beverage...