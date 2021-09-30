Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Torchlight Investors has paid $265 million, or $24091/sf, for a 11 million-square-foot industrial building in the Philadelphia suburb of Logan, NJ The New York company bought the property from Greek Development of East...
The Real Deal Greystar Real Estate Partners is offering for sale the 204-room Chelsea apartment property in Manhattan The Charleston, SC, investment manager has hired Eastdil Secured to market the property, which could fetch $250 million Greystar...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Donatelli Development and Blue Skye Development has broken ground on the Ethel, a 100-unit affordable-housing project in Washington, DC EagleBank provided a $525 million construction loan through the DC...
Bisnow A venture led by Toll Brothers Inc is constructing the 1,100-unit Banner Lane apartment property in Washington, DC The project’s 67-acre development site is bounded by M, F and L streets and First Place NW It formerly had housed the...
Bisnow A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Guardian Realty plans on constructing a 530-unit apartment property at 800 Ninth St SW in Washington, DC Jair Lynch, a Washington real estate investor, recently acquired the site and brought on...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture led by Broadshore Capital Partners has paid $773 million, or $223,410/unit, for the 346-unit apartment building at 225 North Calvert St in Baltimore Monument Realty sold the property, formerly an office building,...
Bisnow Community Three Development has filed plans to build a 130-unit residential condominium property at 950 Third St NW in Washington, DC The Washington developer plans on breaking ground on the project in the second or third quarter of next year...
Real Estate NJ TopPop has signed a lease to fully occupy the 63,347-square-foot warehouse at 6901 North Crescent Blvd in the Philadelphia suburb of Pennsauken, NJ The packaging company, which specializes in frozen alcoholic beverages, expects to...
Crain’s Chicago Business Connor Group has brought the Tapestry, a 290-unit apartment property in Northbrook, Ill, to the sales market The Dayton, Ohio, investor, which had purchased the property in 2017 for $814 million, or $280,690/unit, has...