Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Concord Hospitality Enterprises and Panorama Holdings has paid $69 million, or $359,375/room, for the 192-room Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in lower Manhattan It bought the property, at 100...
Commercial Observer Commerz Real has agreed to pay $850 million, or about $87820/sf, for the 967,886-square-foot office building at 100 Pearl St in Manhattan The German investor is buying the property from a venture of GFP Real Estate, Northwind...
Green Street AGC Equity Partners has agreed to pay $775 million for the 658,000-square-foot fourth phase of the Coleman Highline mixed-use development that currently is under construction in San Jose, Calif The London investment company is buying...
REBusiness Online Atlantic Residential has opened Everton Flats, a 259-unit apartment property in Warrenville, Ill The Atlanta developer started construction on the property in late 2019 The three-story property, at 3S635 Everton Drive, has studio,...
Charlotte Business Journal Paceline Opportunity Fund I has bought a pair of limited-service hotels totaling 228 rooms in Charlotte, NC, for an undisclosed price The fund, which is managed by Paceline Equity Partners, a Dallas private equity firm,...
A venture of ASB Real Estate Investments and Cohen Asset Management has paid $217 million, or $33022/sf, for 111 Thomas McGovern Drive, a 65,715-square-foot warehouse in Jersey City, NJ The venture bought the property, which sits on a 34-acre site...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Goldman Sachs has paid $1393 million, or $633,182/unit, for the Cove, a 220-unit apartment property in the Boston suburb of Hingham, Mass The company bought the complex from a venture of Alliance...
Acadia Realty Trust has paid $448 million, or $12017/sf, for Monroe Marketplace, a 372,794-square-foot retail center in the central Pennsylvania borough of Selinsgrove, which is roughly 50 miles north of Harrisburg, Pa The Rye, NY, REIT bought the...
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $355 million, or about $157,778/unit, for Tides at Spring Mountain, a 225-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Phoenix company purchased the property from 3D Investments of Beverly Hills, Calif, which...