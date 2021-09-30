Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Atlantic Residential has opened Everton Flats, a 259-unit apartment property in Warrenville, Ill The Atlanta developer started construction on the property in late 2019 The three-story property, at 3S635 Everton Drive, has studio,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Trademark Property Co is redeveloping the North Point Mall in Alpharetta, Ga, about 25 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta The Fort Worth, Texas, developer recently submitted its proposal to the Georgia Department of...
South Florida Business Journal Dalfen Industrial has paid $12 million for a 105-acre development site near the Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla The Dallas industrial developer plans to develop a 131,837-square-foot property...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal WP Carey Inc has paid $265 million, or $22657/sf, for the 116,963-square-foot industrial property at 20240 South Diamond Lake Road in Rogers, Minn The New York REIT purchased the property from Capital Beverage...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Donatelli Development and Blue Skye Development has broken ground on the Ethel, a 100-unit affordable-housing project in Washington, DC EagleBank provided a $525 million construction loan through the DC...
Bisnow A venture led by Toll Brothers Inc is constructing the 1,100-unit Banner Lane apartment property in Washington, DC The project’s 67-acre development site is bounded by M, F and L streets and First Place NW It formerly had housed the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of FCP and Aventon Cos is planning to build a 396-unit apartment property in Clearwater, Fla The property, dubbed Aventon Crossing, is being planned for a 22-acre site at 24479 US Highway 19 North that formerly...
Charlotte Business Journal Ground has broken on Alta West Moreland, a 308-unit multifamily project in Charlotte, NC A venture of GTIS Partners and Wood Partners is the project’s developer Alta West Moreland, at 2016 West Moreland St, will...
Crain’s New York Business The New York Hilton and Grand Hyatt hotels in midtown Manhattan plan on reopening in the next few weeks after being closed since the start of coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 The 1,878-room Hilton, at 1335 Sixth...