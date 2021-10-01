Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Harrison Developers LLC plans on building a 75-unit apartment property at 24 South Ave in Cranford, NJ, about 20 miles west of Manhattan The developer will demolish a 28,000-square-foot warehouse on the site to make way for the...
Boston Business Journal Breakthrough Properties has agreed to pay $80 million for a development site in Boston The New York developer, a venture of Tishman Speyer Properties and Bellco Capital, is buying the 25-acre site from Procter & Gamble It...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Bain Capital Real Estate and Magnolia Capital has paid $902 million, or about $291,909/unit, for Highlands at Alexander Pointe, a 309-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC American Landmark sold the...
South Florida Business Journal New England Development has sold the 22,689-square-foot office building at 223 Sunset Ave in Palm Beach, Fla, for $23 million, or about $1,014/sf The Boston company sold the property to Trian Partners, a New York...
South Florida Business Journal FBE Ltd has bought the Club at Emerald Waters, a 300-unit apartment complex in Hollywood, Fla, for $3195 million, or $106,500/unit The New York company acquired the property from a company managed by Ramon Corona of...
The Opus Group has broken ground on Nordeast Business Center, a 130,440-square-foot industrial property in Minneapolis The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at the corner of University and 37th avenues NE,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Bank OZK has provided $125 million of financing for the construction of Ally, a 320,000-square-foot life-science property in Chicago Sterling Bay Co of Chicago is building the eight-story property at 1229 West Concord...
Austin Business Journal CPC Mortgage Co has provided $30 million of construction financing for The Lantana Apartments in San Marcos, Texas, about 31 miles southwest of Austin, Texas Construction of the 216-unit affordable-housing property already is...
CPC Mortgage Co has provided $57 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 291-unit Promontory Apartments in Overland Park, Kan The loan, arranged by BMC Capital of Dallas, has a 10-year term and requires only interest payments for the first five...