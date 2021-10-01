Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal The Vanbarton Group is offering for sale the 487,523-square-foot office building at 160 Water St in Manhattan The New York investment manager has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the 24-story building, which will become vacant...
San Antonio Business Journal Terrain Capital Partners has bought the 326-unit Haven at Westover Hills apartment property in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, company bought the property, which sits on a 24-acre site at the intersection of Loop 1604 and...
Philadelphia Business Journal Stoltz Management is offering for sale the 103,905-square-foot office building at 2300 Chestnut St in Philadelphia The Bala Cynwyd, Pa, company has hired JLL to market the property, which could sell for $40 million, or...
The Real Deal Greystar Real Estate Partners is offering for sale the 204-room Chelsea apartment property in Manhattan The Charleston, SC, investment manager has hired Eastdil Secured to market the property, which could fetch $250 million Greystar...
Austin Business Journal McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc has bought the 32-story Austin Property Hotel & Residents in Austin, Texas The Denver real estate company purchased the property, at 600 West Second St, from its developer, Kor Real...
Dallas Morning News Nitya Capital has purchased a portfolio of nine apartment properties with a total of 2,555 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth area The Houston investor acquired the portfolio from Raven Multifamily of Plano, Texas, in a deal brokered...
San Antonio Business Journal Treeline Multifamily Partners has bought Axis at The Rim, a 308-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The Denver residential property investor acquired the property from Sherman Residential of Chicago in a deal brokered...
Dallas Morning News HGR Industrial Surplus has signed a lease for about 185,000 square feet of industrial space in South Fort Worth, Texas The Euclid, Ohio, industrial machinery and equipment company, which trades in used and surplus industrial...
Dallas Morning News The Parks Family Trust has bought the Eastgate Shopping Center, a 101,136-square-foot retail property in Garland, Texas, about 15 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Structure...