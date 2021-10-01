Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Baptist Health South Florida is teaming up with Belmont Village Senior Living to build the Belmont Village Coral Gables, a 232-unit seniors-housing property in Coral Gables, Fla The venture recently paid $185 million...
South Florida Business Journal New England Development has sold the 22,689-square-foot office building at 223 Sunset Ave in Palm Beach, Fla, for $23 million, or about $1,014/sf The Boston company sold the property to Trian Partners, a New York...
South Florida Business Journal FBE Ltd has bought the Club at Emerald Waters, a 300-unit apartment complex in Hollywood, Fla, for $3195 million, or $106,500/unit The New York company acquired the property from a company managed by Ramon Corona of...
San Antonio Business Journal Terrain Capital Partners has bought the 326-unit Haven at Westover Hills apartment property in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, company bought the property, which sits on a 24-acre site at the intersection of Loop 1604 and...
Austin Business Journal CPC Mortgage Co has provided $30 million of construction financing for The Lantana Apartments in San Marcos, Texas, about 31 miles southwest of Austin, Texas Construction of the 216-unit affordable-housing property already is...
Philadelphia Business Journal Torchlight Investors has paid $265 million, or $24091/sf, for a 11 million-square-foot industrial building in the Philadelphia suburb of Logan, NJ The New York company bought the property from Greek Development of East...
South Florida Business Journal Zeniz Properties has bought the Promenade Shoppes in North Lauderdale, Fla, for $1358 million, or about $34250/sf The Miami company bought the 39,650-square-foot retail property, which sits on 446 acres at 7910 West...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Dermot Co has paid $160 million, or about $352,423/unit, for the Cordoba Apartments, a 454-unit complex near downtown Doral, Fla JPMorgan Investment Management sold the property, which was built in...
Phoenix Business Journal Overton Moore Properties has paid $362 million, or $10353/sf, for 303 Logistics, a 349,663-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz The Torrance, Calif, company purchased the property from its developer, a venture...