Real Estate NJ Harrison Developers LLC plans on building a 75-unit apartment property at 24 South Ave in Cranford, NJ, about 20 miles west of Manhattan The developer will demolish a 28,000-square-foot warehouse on the site to make way for the...
Boston Business Journal Breakthrough Properties has agreed to pay $80 million for a development site in Boston The New York developer, a venture of Tishman Speyer Properties and Bellco Capital, is buying the 25-acre site from Procter & Gamble It...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Bain Capital Real Estate and Magnolia Capital has paid $902 million, or about $291,909/unit, for Highlands at Alexander Pointe, a 309-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC American Landmark sold the...
South Florida Business Journal Baptist Health South Florida is teaming up with Belmont Village Senior Living to build the Belmont Village Coral Gables, a 232-unit seniors-housing property in Coral Gables, Fla The venture recently paid $185 million...
South Florida Business Journal New England Development has sold the 22,689-square-foot office building at 223 Sunset Ave in Palm Beach, Fla, for $23 million, or about $1,014/sf The Boston company sold the property to Trian Partners, a New York...
South Florida Business Journal FBE Ltd has bought the Club at Emerald Waters, a 300-unit apartment complex in Hollywood, Fla, for $3195 million, or $106,500/unit The New York company acquired the property from a company managed by Ramon Corona of...
The Opus Group has broken ground on Nordeast Business Center, a 130,440-square-foot industrial property in Minneapolis The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at the corner of University and 37th avenues NE,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Bank OZK has provided $125 million of financing for the construction of Ally, a 320,000-square-foot life-science property in Chicago Sterling Bay Co of Chicago is building the eight-story property at 1229 West Concord...
CPC Mortgage Co has provided $57 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 291-unit Promontory Apartments in Overland Park, Kan The loan, arranged by BMC Capital of Dallas, has a 10-year term and requires only interest payments for the first five...