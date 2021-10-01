Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Harrison Developers LLC plans on building a 75-unit apartment property at 24 South Ave in Cranford, NJ, about 20 miles west of Manhattan The developer will demolish a 28,000-square-foot warehouse on the site to make way for the...
Boston Business Journal Breakthrough Properties has agreed to pay $80 million for a development site in Boston The New York developer, a venture of Tishman Speyer Properties and Bellco Capital, is buying the 25-acre site from Procter & Gamble It...
South Florida Business Journal Baptist Health South Florida is teaming up with Belmont Village Senior Living to build the Belmont Village Coral Gables, a 232-unit seniors-housing property in Coral Gables, Fla The venture recently paid $185 million...
The Opus Group has broken ground on Nordeast Business Center, a 130,440-square-foot industrial property in Minneapolis The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at the corner of University and 37th avenues NE,...
Austin Business Journal CPC Mortgage Co has provided $30 million of construction financing for The Lantana Apartments in San Marcos, Texas, about 31 miles southwest of Austin, Texas Construction of the 216-unit affordable-housing property already is...
CPC Mortgage Co has provided $57 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 291-unit Promontory Apartments in Overland Park, Kan The loan, arranged by BMC Capital of Dallas, has a 10-year term and requires only interest payments for the first five...
Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co has provided $42 million of financing against the 270-unit Alora at West Palm Beach apartment property in West Palm Beach, Fla Berkadia arranged the seven-year loan, which requires only interest payments for its...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Dermot Co has paid $160 million, or about $352,423/unit, for the Cordoba Apartments, a 454-unit complex near downtown Doral, Fla JPMorgan Investment Management sold the property, which was built in...
Nelson Construction & Development will break ground soon on Woodlands at Canterfield, a 131-unit seniors-housing property in West Dundee, Ill The Des Moines, Iowa, company is building the property at the southwest corner of Angle Tarn and South...