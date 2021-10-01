Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Baptist Health South Florida is teaming up with Belmont Village Senior Living to build the Belmont Village Coral Gables, a 232-unit seniors-housing property in Coral Gables, Fla The venture recently paid $185 million...
Crain’s Chicago Business Bank OZK has provided $125 million of financing for the construction of Ally, a 320,000-square-foot life-science property in Chicago Sterling Bay Co of Chicago is building the eight-story property at 1229 West Concord...
Austin Business Journal CPC Mortgage Co has provided $30 million of construction financing for The Lantana Apartments in San Marcos, Texas, about 31 miles southwest of Austin, Texas Construction of the 216-unit affordable-housing property already is...
Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co has provided $42 million of financing against the 270-unit Alora at West Palm Beach apartment property in West Palm Beach, Fla Berkadia arranged the seven-year loan, which requires only interest payments for its...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Dermot Co has paid $160 million, or about $352,423/unit, for the Cordoba Apartments, a 454-unit complex near downtown Doral, Fla JPMorgan Investment Management sold the property, which was built in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Concord Hospitality Enterprises and Panorama Holdings has paid $69 million, or $359,375/room, for the 192-room Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in lower Manhattan It bought the property, at 100...
Dwight Capital has provided $2275 million of mortgage financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program for the 369-unit Fairways Apartments in Fitchburg, Wis The loan allowed the property’s owner, EJ...
The $1289 million CMBS loan and a $17 million mezzanine loan against the Princeton Pike Corporate Center, with 809,458 square feet of office space in Lawrenceville, NJ, have been modified, with their amortization requirement lifted The senior loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $7713 million of mortgage financing against Superstition Gateway, a 495,204-square-foot open-air retail center in Mesa, Ariz The loan allows the property’s owner, an affiliate of...