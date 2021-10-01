Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal Breakthrough Properties has agreed to pay $80 million for a development site in Boston The New York developer, a venture of Tishman Speyer Properties and Bellco Capital, is buying the 25-acre site from Procter & Gamble It...
The Real Deal The Vanbarton Group is offering for sale the 487,523-square-foot office building at 160 Water St in Manhattan The New York investment manager has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the 24-story building, which will become vacant...
South Florida Business Journal Baptist Health South Florida is teaming up with Belmont Village Senior Living to build the Belmont Village Coral Gables, a 232-unit seniors-housing property in Coral Gables, Fla The venture recently paid $185 million...
The Opus Group has broken ground on Nordeast Business Center, a 130,440-square-foot industrial property in Minneapolis The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at the corner of University and 37th avenues NE,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Bank OZK has provided $125 million of financing for the construction of Ally, a 320,000-square-foot life-science property in Chicago Sterling Bay Co of Chicago is building the eight-story property at 1229 West Concord...
Austin Business Journal CPC Mortgage Co has provided $30 million of construction financing for The Lantana Apartments in San Marcos, Texas, about 31 miles southwest of Austin, Texas Construction of the 216-unit affordable-housing property already is...
Nelson Construction & Development will break ground soon on Woodlands at Canterfield, a 131-unit seniors-housing property in West Dundee, Ill The Des Moines, Iowa, company is building the property at the southwest corner of Angle Tarn and South...
Commercial Observer Commerz Real has agreed to pay $850 million, or about $87820/sf, for the 967,886-square-foot office building at 100 Pearl St in Manhattan The German investor is buying the property from a venture of GFP Real Estate, Northwind...
The Real Deal Greystar Real Estate Partners is offering for sale the 204-room Chelsea apartment property in Manhattan The Charleston, SC, investment manager has hired Eastdil Secured to market the property, which could fetch $250 million Greystar...