Real Estate NJ Harrison Developers LLC plans on building a 75-unit apartment property at 24 South Ave in Cranford, NJ, about 20 miles west of Manhattan The developer will demolish a 28,000-square-foot warehouse on the site to make way for the...
Boston Business Journal Breakthrough Properties has agreed to pay $80 million for a development site in Boston The New York developer, a venture of Tishman Speyer Properties and Bellco Capital, is buying the 25-acre site from Procter & Gamble It...
South Florida Business Journal Baptist Health South Florida is teaming up with Belmont Village Senior Living to build the Belmont Village Coral Gables, a 232-unit seniors-housing property in Coral Gables, Fla The venture recently paid $185 million...
Crain’s Chicago Business Bank OZK has provided $125 million of financing for the construction of Ally, a 320,000-square-foot life-science property in Chicago Sterling Bay Co of Chicago is building the eight-story property at 1229 West Concord...
Austin Business Journal CPC Mortgage Co has provided $30 million of construction financing for The Lantana Apartments in San Marcos, Texas, about 31 miles southwest of Austin, Texas Construction of the 216-unit affordable-housing property already is...
Nelson Construction & Development will break ground soon on Woodlands at Canterfield, a 131-unit seniors-housing property in West Dundee, Ill The Des Moines, Iowa, company is building the property at the southwest corner of Angle Tarn and South...
REBusiness Online Atlantic Residential has opened Everton Flats, a 259-unit apartment property in Warrenville, Ill The Atlanta developer started construction on the property in late 2019 The three-story property, at 3S635 Everton Drive, has studio,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Trademark Property Co is redeveloping the North Point Mall in Alpharetta, Ga, about 25 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta The Fort Worth, Texas, developer recently submitted its proposal to the Georgia Department of...
South Florida Business Journal Dalfen Industrial has paid $12 million for a 105-acre development site near the Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla The Dallas industrial developer plans to develop a 131,837-square-foot property...