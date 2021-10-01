Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Bain Capital Real Estate and Magnolia Capital has paid $902 million, or about $291,909/unit, for Highlands at Alexander Pointe, a 309-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC American Landmark sold the...
South Florida Business Journal New England Development has sold the 22,689-square-foot office building at 223 Sunset Ave in Palm Beach, Fla, for $23 million, or about $1,014/sf The Boston company sold the property to Trian Partners, a New York...
South Florida Business Journal FBE Ltd has bought the Club at Emerald Waters, a 300-unit apartment complex in Hollywood, Fla, for $3195 million, or $106,500/unit The New York company acquired the property from a company managed by Ramon Corona of...
Dallas Morning News Northwood Retail is offering for sale the Galleries at Park Lane, a 246-unit apartment property in Dallas JLL has the listing for the luxury property, at 8110 Park Lane, which was built in 2016 It is about 97 percent leased and...
Philadelphia Business Journal Torchlight Investors has paid $265 million, or $24091/sf, for a 11 million-square-foot industrial building in the Philadelphia suburb of Logan, NJ The New York company bought the property from Greek Development of East...
South Florida Business Journal Zeniz Properties has bought the Promenade Shoppes in North Lauderdale, Fla, for $1358 million, or about $34250/sf The Miami company bought the 39,650-square-foot retail property, which sits on 446 acres at 7910 West...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Dermot Co has paid $160 million, or about $352,423/unit, for the Cordoba Apartments, a 454-unit complex near downtown Doral, Fla JPMorgan Investment Management sold the property, which was built in...
Phoenix Business Journal Overton Moore Properties has paid $362 million, or $10353/sf, for 303 Logistics, a 349,663-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz The Torrance, Calif, company purchased the property from its developer, a venture...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Concord Hospitality Enterprises and Panorama Holdings has paid $69 million, or $359,375/room, for the 192-room Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in lower Manhattan It bought the property, at 100...