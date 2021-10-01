Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Union Bank Tower, a 178,634-square-foot office and data-center property in downtown Portland, Ore, could fetch more than $110 million, or $61578/unit The 17-story building, at 707 SW Washington St, is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Condor Hospitality Trust Inc has agreed to sell its portfolio of 15 hotels with 1,908 rooms for $305 million in cash to Blackstone Group The deal comes nearly a year after the Bethesda, Md, REIT’s...
Denver Business Journal Griffis Residential has paid $905 million, or $580,128/unit, for Griffis Cheesman Park, a 156-unit apartment property in Denver The Greenwood Village, Colo, investment manager purchased the seven-story property from its...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Bain Capital Real Estate and Magnolia Capital has paid $902 million, or about $291,909/unit, for Highlands at Alexander Pointe, a 309-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC American Landmark sold the...
South Florida Business Journal New England Development has sold the 22,689-square-foot office building at 223 Sunset Ave in Palm Beach, Fla, for $23 million, or about $1,014/sf The Boston company sold the property to Trian Partners, a New York...
South Florida Business Journal FBE Ltd has bought the Club at Emerald Waters, a 300-unit apartment complex in Hollywood, Fla, for $3195 million, or $106,500/unit The New York company acquired the property from a company managed by Ramon Corona of...
San Antonio Business Journal Terrain Capital Partners has bought the 326-unit Haven at Westover Hills apartment property in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, company bought the property, which sits on a 24-acre site at the intersection of Loop 1604 and...
Philadelphia Business Journal Torchlight Investors has paid $265 million, or $24091/sf, for a 11 million-square-foot industrial building in the Philadelphia suburb of Logan, NJ The New York company bought the property from Greek Development of East...
South Florida Business Journal Zeniz Properties has bought the Promenade Shoppes in North Lauderdale, Fla, for $1358 million, or about $34250/sf The Miami company bought the 39,650-square-foot retail property, which sits on 446 acres at 7910 West...