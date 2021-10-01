Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Harrison Developers LLC plans on building a 75-unit apartment property at 24 South Ave in Cranford, NJ, about 20 miles west of Manhattan The developer will demolish a 28,000-square-foot warehouse on the site to make way for the...
Boston Business Journal Breakthrough Properties has agreed to pay $80 million for a development site in Boston The New York developer, a venture of Tishman Speyer Properties and Bellco Capital, is buying the 25-acre site from Procter & Gamble It...
Dallas Morning News Northwood Retail is offering for sale the Galleries at Park Lane, a 246-unit apartment property in Dallas JLL has the listing for the luxury property, at 8110 Park Lane, which was built in 2016 It is about 97 percent leased and...
Philadelphia Business Journal Stoltz Management is offering for sale the 103,905-square-foot office building at 2300 Chestnut St in Philadelphia The Bala Cynwyd, Pa, company has hired JLL to market the property, which could sell for $40 million, or...
Commercial Observer Commerz Real has agreed to pay $850 million, or about $87820/sf, for the 967,886-square-foot office building at 100 Pearl St in Manhattan The German investor is buying the property from a venture of GFP Real Estate, Northwind...
The Real Deal Greystar Real Estate Partners is offering for sale the 204-room Chelsea apartment property in Manhattan The Charleston, SC, investment manager has hired Eastdil Secured to market the property, which could fetch $250 million Greystar...
Crain’s New York Business The New York Hilton and Grand Hyatt hotels in midtown Manhattan plan on reopening in the next few weeks after being closed since the start of coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 The 1,878-room Hilton, at 1335 Sixth...
Commercial Observer A venture of Ranger Properties and KD Sagamore Capital has secured $40 million of construction financing for the 113-unit apartment project at 982-988 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY Scale Lending provided the loan The New York lender...
The Real Deal Phoenix Realty Group has paid $91 million, or $194,030/unit, for the 469-unit Academy Gardens affordable-housing complex in the Bronx, NY The New York multifamily specialist acquired the property from Spencer Equity, a Brooklyn, NY,...