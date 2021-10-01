Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Target Corp has fully leased a 331,428-square-foot warehouse that is under development in the Philadelphia suburb of King of Prussia, Pa Novaya Real Estate is constructing the property and expects to complete it by the...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Method Co and Cimbra Partners has broken ground on a 142-unit apartment project in Philadelphia The property, at 4300 Ridge Ave, will have 10,450 square feet of retail space Pacific Western Bank provided...
Real Estate NJ Harrison Developers LLC plans on building a 75-unit apartment property at 24 South Ave in Cranford, NJ, about 20 miles west of Manhattan The developer will demolish a 28,000-square-foot warehouse on the site to make way for the...
Boston Business Journal Breakthrough Properties has agreed to pay $80 million for a development site in Boston The New York developer, a venture of Tishman Speyer Properties and Bellco Capital, is buying the 25-acre site from Procter & Gamble It...
South Florida Business Journal Baptist Health South Florida is teaming up with Belmont Village Senior Living to build the Belmont Village Coral Gables, a 232-unit seniors-housing property in Coral Gables, Fla The venture recently paid $185 million...
The Opus Group has broken ground on Nordeast Business Center, a 130,440-square-foot industrial property in Minneapolis The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at the corner of University and 37th avenues NE,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Bank OZK has provided $125 million of financing for the construction of Ally, a 320,000-square-foot life-science property in Chicago Sterling Bay Co of Chicago is building the eight-story property at 1229 West Concord...
Austin Business Journal CPC Mortgage Co has provided $30 million of construction financing for The Lantana Apartments in San Marcos, Texas, about 31 miles southwest of Austin, Texas Construction of the 216-unit affordable-housing property already is...
CPC Mortgage Co has provided $57 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 291-unit Promontory Apartments in Overland Park, Kan The loan, arranged by BMC Capital of Dallas, has a 10-year term and requires only interest payments for the first five...