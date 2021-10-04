Log In or Subscribe to read more
Ryan Cos has broken ground on the 200-unit Talamore Senior Living Woodbury in Woodbury, Minn, about 20 miles east of Minneapolis The Minneapolis developer is building the seniors-housing property at the intersection of Hudson Road and Settlers Ridge...
Austin Business Journal AHS Residential is about to start work on a 204-unit apartment complex in Hutto, Texas, about 28 miles northeast of Austin, Texas The Miami developer is building the property on a 10-acre site along Exchange Boulevard, north...
Dallas Morning News Lantower Residential has proposed building a 353-unit apartment complex in Dallas The local developer has filed plans to build the five-story property on more than four acres just north of Meadow Road on US Highway 75, next to...
An affiliate of Oxford Capital Group LLC has bought the 453-room Westin Book Cadillac hotel in downtown Detroit The sales price was not disclosed An affiliate of the Ferchill Group of Cleveland was the seller As part of its purchase, Oxford Capital...
Philadelphia Business Journal Target Corp has fully leased a 331,428-square-foot warehouse that is under development in the Philadelphia suburb of King of Prussia, Pa Novaya Real Estate is constructing the property and expects to complete it by the...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Method Co and Cimbra Partners has broken ground on a 142-unit apartment project in Philadelphia The property, at 4300 Ridge Ave, will have 10,450 square feet of retail space Pacific Western Bank provided...
A venture of Dostart Development Co and Sares Regis Group has secured $182 million of financing for the construction of 220 Park, a 184,000-square-foot office property in Burlingame, Calif Newmark arranged the loan through an Australian pension fund...
Real Estate NJ Harrison Developers LLC plans on building a 75-unit apartment property at 24 South Ave in Cranford, NJ, about 20 miles west of Manhattan The developer will demolish a 28,000-square-foot warehouse on the site to make way for the...
Boston Business Journal Breakthrough Properties has agreed to pay $80 million for a development site in Boston The New York developer, a venture of Tishman Speyer Properties and Bellco Capital, is buying the 25-acre site from Procter & Gamble It...