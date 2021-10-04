Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Fernando Valley Business Journal GPI Cos has paid $239 million, or $46876/sf, for the 50,986-square-foot medical-office building at 2701 West Alameda Ave in Burbank, Calif The Los Angeles real estate investment firm purchased the property from a...
The Real Deal Oaktree Capital Management has paid $336 million for the retail condominium space at 90 Greene St in Manhattan The Los Angeles investment manager bought the space from a venture of 60 Guilders and Meadow Partners, which had purchased...
The Real Deal A&E Real Estate has paid $588 million, or $296,970/unit, for two apartment properties with a combined 198 units in Queens, NY The New York investor bought the properties from the Joseph Bruno Trust Marcus & Millichap brokered...
South Florida Business Journal LWHT Property Management has paid $2725 million, or about $176,948/room, for the 154-room Royal Beach Palace hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Fla A company managed by Yury Gnesin of Hallandale Beach, Fla, sold the...
South Florida Business Journal MG3 Group has bought 50,149 square feet of retail space at the Aventura Parksquare mixed-use development in Aventura, Fla The local company bought the space from Integra Investments of Miami The purchase price was not...
Austin Business Journal AHS Residential is about to start work on a 204-unit apartment complex in Hutto, Texas, about 28 miles northeast of Austin, Texas The Miami developer is building the property on a 10-acre site along Exchange Boulevard, north...
Dallas Morning News Lantower Residential has proposed building a 353-unit apartment complex in Dallas The local developer has filed plans to build the five-story property on more than four acres just north of Meadow Road on US Highway 75, next to...
An affiliate of Oxford Capital Group LLC has bought the 453-room Westin Book Cadillac hotel in downtown Detroit The sales price was not disclosed An affiliate of the Ferchill Group of Cleveland was the seller As part of its purchase, Oxford Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report FBE Ltd has paid $946 million, or $116,216/unit, for the 814-unit Cypress Grove apartment property in Lauderhill, Fla, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Brooklyn, NY, real estate investor bought the...