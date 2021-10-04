Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal The Vanbarton Group is offering for sale the 487,523-square-foot office building at 160 Water St in Manhattan The New York investment manager has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the 24-story building, which will become vacant...
Dallas Morning News Northwood Retail is offering for sale the Galleries at Park Lane, a 246-unit apartment property in Dallas JLL has the listing for the luxury property, at 8110 Park Lane, which was built in 2016 It is about 97 percent leased and...
Philadelphia Business Journal Stoltz Management is offering for sale the 103,905-square-foot office building at 2300 Chestnut St in Philadelphia The Bala Cynwyd, Pa, company has hired JLL to market the property, which could sell for $40 million, or...
The Real Deal Greystar Real Estate Partners is offering for sale the 204-room Chelsea apartment property in Manhattan The Charleston, SC, investment manager has hired Eastdil Secured to market the property, which could fetch $250 million Greystar...
Crain’s Chicago Business Connor Group has brought the Tapestry, a 290-unit apartment property in Northbrook, Ill, to the sales market The Dayton, Ohio, investor, which had purchased the property in 2017 for $814 million, or $280,690/unit, has...
Commercial Observer A venture of Delshah Capital and Start Treatment and Recovery Centers is marketing for sale a 180-unit apartment property that’s under construction in Brooklyn, NY JLL has been tapped to market the development, at 22 Chapel...
Crain’s Chicago Business Two office buildings in Chicago are being offered for sale in separate deals A venture of Zeller Realty Group of Chicago and Cindat Capital Management, a Chinese investor, is offering for sale the 13...
Dallas Morning News Granite Properties is offering for sale Spectrum Center, a two-building office complex with more than 600,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas The Plano, Texas, company has hired JLL to market the property,...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Focus and Atlantic Residential is offering for sale Scio at Medical District, a 410-unit apartment property in Chicago Focus, of Chicago, and Atlantic Residential, of Atlanta, have hired CBRE to market the...