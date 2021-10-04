Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Fernando Valley Business Journal GPI Cos has paid $239 million, or $46876/sf, for the 50,986-square-foot medical-office building at 2701 West Alameda Ave in Burbank, Calif The Los Angeles real estate investment firm purchased the property from a...
The Real Deal A&E Real Estate has paid $588 million, or $296,970/unit, for two apartment properties with a combined 198 units in Queens, NY The New York investor bought the properties from the Joseph Bruno Trust Marcus & Millichap brokered...
South Florida Business Journal LWHT Property Management has paid $2725 million, or about $176,948/room, for the 154-room Royal Beach Palace hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Fla A company managed by Yury Gnesin of Hallandale Beach, Fla, sold the...
South Florida Business Journal MG3 Group has bought 50,149 square feet of retail space at the Aventura Parksquare mixed-use development in Aventura, Fla The local company bought the space from Integra Investments of Miami The purchase price was not...
Houston Business Journal Cardone Capital has bought a pair of apartment properties with a combined 646 units in Houston The Aventura, Fla, company bought the properties from Alliance Residential of Scottsdale, Ariz The purchase price was not known...
An affiliate of Oxford Capital Group LLC has bought the 453-room Westin Book Cadillac hotel in downtown Detroit The sales price was not disclosed An affiliate of the Ferchill Group of Cleveland was the seller As part of its purchase, Oxford Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report FBE Ltd has paid $946 million, or $116,216/unit, for the 814-unit Cypress Grove apartment property in Lauderhill, Fla, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Brooklyn, NY, real estate investor bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Union Bank Tower, a 178,634-square-foot office and data-center property in downtown Portland, Ore, could fetch more than $110 million, or $61578/unit The 17-story building, at 707 SW Washington St, is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Condor Hospitality Trust Inc has agreed to sell its portfolio of 15 hotels with 1,908 rooms for $305 million in cash to Blackstone Group The deal comes nearly a year after the Bethesda, Md, REIT’s...