San Fernando Valley Business Journal GPI Cos has paid $239 million, or $46876/sf, for the 50,986-square-foot medical-office building at 2701 West Alameda Ave in Burbank, Calif The Los Angeles real estate investment firm purchased the property from a...
The Real Deal Oaktree Capital Management has paid $336 million for the retail condominium space at 90 Greene St in Manhattan The Los Angeles investment manager bought the space from a venture of 60 Guilders and Meadow Partners, which had purchased...
The Real Deal A&E Real Estate has paid $588 million, or $296,970/unit, for two apartment properties with a combined 198 units in Queens, NY The New York investor bought the properties from the Joseph Bruno Trust Marcus & Millichap brokered...
South Florida Business Journal LWHT Property Management has paid $2725 million, or about $176,948/room, for the 154-room Royal Beach Palace hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Fla A company managed by Yury Gnesin of Hallandale Beach, Fla, sold the...
South Florida Business Journal MG3 Group has bought 50,149 square feet of retail space at the Aventura Parksquare mixed-use development in Aventura, Fla The local company bought the space from Integra Investments of Miami The purchase price was not...
Ryan Cos has broken ground on the 200-unit Talamore Senior Living Woodbury in Woodbury, Minn, about 20 miles east of Minneapolis The Minneapolis developer is building the seniors-housing property at the intersection of Hudson Road and Settlers Ridge...
Houston Business Journal Cardone Capital has bought a pair of apartment properties with a combined 646 units in Houston The Aventura, Fla, company bought the properties from Alliance Residential of Scottsdale, Ariz The purchase price was not known...
Private-label CMBS issuance during the third quarter totaled $2233 billion, more than double the $104 billion issued during the same period a year ago and well exceeding the $182 billion of issuance in 2019 That brings year-to-date issuance to $676...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report FBE Ltd has paid $946 million, or $116,216/unit, for the 814-unit Cypress Grove apartment property in Lauderhill, Fla, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Brooklyn, NY, real estate investor bought the...