Bisnow The US Securities and Exchange Commission has signed a lease for 12 million square feet of headquarters space at 60 New York Ave NE, which currently is under construction in Washington, DC The agency plans on relocating operations from its...
AZ Big Media Strategic Office Partners has paid $132 million, or $440/sf, for a pair of recently completed office buildings at the Rio2100 Business Park in Phoenix The local real estate investment company purchased the buildings, totaling 300,000...
TruAmerica Multifamily has paid $467 million, or $172,963/unit, for the Estates at Canyon Ridge, a 270-unit apartment property in San Antonio The deal is the first for the Los Angeles investment manager and increases its Texas portfolio to five...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal GPI Cos has paid $239 million, or $46876/sf, for the 50,986-square-foot medical-office building at 2701 West Alameda Ave in Burbank, Calif The Los Angeles real estate investment firm purchased the property from a...
The Real Deal Oaktree Capital Management has paid $336 million for the retail condominium space at 90 Greene St in Manhattan The Los Angeles investment manager bought the space from a venture of 60 Guilders and Meadow Partners, which had purchased...
The Real Deal A&E Real Estate has paid $588 million, or $296,970/unit, for two apartment properties with a combined 198 units in Queens, NY The New York investor bought the properties from the Joseph Bruno Trust Marcus & Millichap brokered...
South Florida Business Journal LWHT Property Management has paid $2725 million, or about $176,948/room, for the 154-room Royal Beach Palace hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Fla A company managed by Yury Gnesin of Hallandale Beach, Fla, sold the...
South Florida Business Journal MG3 Group has bought 50,149 square feet of retail space at the Aventura Parksquare mixed-use development in Aventura, Fla The local company bought the space from Integra Investments of Miami The purchase price was not...
Houston Business Journal Cardone Capital has bought a pair of apartment properties with a combined 646 units in Houston The Aventura, Fla, company bought the properties from Alliance Residential of Scottsdale, Ariz The purchase price was not known...