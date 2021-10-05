Log In or Subscribe to read more
Associated Bank, along with Wheaton Bank & Trust, has provided $572 million of financing for the construction of a 279-unit apartment property at 513 South Damen Ave in Chicago The 22-story property, which is being developed by Marquette Cos of...
Regions Bank has struck a deal to buy Sabal Capital Partners’ lending and mortgage servicing operation, bolstering its real estate capital markets operation Sabal, a Pasadena, Calif, lender, specializes in the small-balance sector, meaning it...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $96 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties with 677 units in suburban Houston and Dallas Praedium Group owns the properties: the 347-unit Norra, at 1801 North Summit Ave in the...
The Real Deal The Chetrit Organization has lined up $320 million of financing against 850 Third Ave, a 617,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan HPS Investment Partners provided the loan, which was arranged by Ironhound Management The debt...
RMWC has provided $21 million of construction financing for the Illustrator, a proposed 75-unit apartment property at 600 North Ave in New Rochelle, NY The loan was arranged by Greystone Capital Advisors, which also helped structure the property...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Method Co and Cimbra Partners has broken ground on a 142-unit apartment project in Philadelphia The property, at 4300 Ridge Ave, will have 10,450 square feet of retail space Pacific Western Bank provided...
A venture of Dostart Development Co and Sares Regis Group has secured $182 million of financing for the construction of 220 Park, a 184,000-square-foot office property in Burlingame, Calif Newmark arranged the loan through an Australian pension fund...
South Florida Business Journal Baptist Health South Florida is teaming up with Belmont Village Senior Living to build the Belmont Village Coral Gables, a 232-unit seniors-housing property in Coral Gables, Fla The venture recently paid $185 million...
Crain’s Chicago Business Bank OZK has provided $125 million of financing for the construction of Ally, a 320,000-square-foot life-science property in Chicago Sterling Bay Co of Chicago is building the eight-story property at 1229 West Concord...