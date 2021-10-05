Log In or Subscribe to read more
LBX Investments has paid $6725 million, or $26347/sf, for Evergreen Plaza, a 255,249-square-foot retail center in Evergreen Park, Ill, about 15 miles south of downtown Chicago The Studio City, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from a...
Austin Business Journal Blue Vista Capital Management has bought the Villas on Rio, a 279-unit student-housing property in downtown Austin, Texas The Chicago investment management company purchased the 19-story building from Villas Student Housing...
Unico Properties has paid $855 million, or $50155/sf, for a pair of office buildings with a total of 170,472 square feet in Denver’s LoDo, or Lower Downtown, district The Seattle investment manager bought the properties – 1755 Blake St,...
Crain’s New York Business McSam Hotel Group has sold the 518-room Hyatt Place hotel at 350 West 39th St in Manhattan for $166 million, or $320,463/room The buyer was not disclosed The Great Neck, NY, company had developed the property two...
The Real Deal Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $118 million, or $483,607/unit, for Vistas of Port Jefferson, a 244-unit age-restricted apartment property in Jefferson Station, NY The Charleston, SC, investment manager bought the Long Island,...
Stag Industrial Inc has paid $285 million for two properties with a combined 247,056 square feet in suburban Boston The Boston REIT paid $152 million, or $11875/sf, for the 128,000-sf building at 4 Robert Bonazzoli Road in Hudson, Mass, and $133...
Philadelphia Business Journal Faropoint has paid $75 million for 19 industrial buildings with a combined 904,000 square feet in Philadelphia and its suburbs The portfolio includes 900 Kennedy Blvd, with 42,000 sf in Somerdale, NJ; 7746 Dungan Road,...
AZ Big Media Strategic Office Partners has paid $132 million, or $440/sf, for a pair of recently completed office buildings at the Rio2100 Business Park in Phoenix The local real estate investment company purchased the buildings, totaling 300,000...
TruAmerica Multifamily has paid $467 million, or $172,963/unit, for the Estates at Canyon Ridge, a 270-unit apartment property in San Antonio The deal is the first for the Los Angeles investment manager and increases its Texas portfolio to five...