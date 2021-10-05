Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal An undisclosed local developer has proposed building a 135-unit apartment property in Baltimore The development site, at 401 West 26th St, currently is home to an auto repair shop The developer hopes to break ground on the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Edelman has agreed to lease 92,000 square feet at the Gogo Building, an 860,000-sf office property in Chicago The public relations firm’s lease is for 15 years It is relocating from 200 East Randolph St, which is...
Philadelphia Business Journal Faropoint has paid $75 million for 19 industrial buildings with a combined 904,000 square feet in Philadelphia and its suburbs The portfolio includes 900 Kennedy Blvd, with 42,000 sf in Somerdale, NJ; 7746 Dungan Road,...
Bisnow The US Securities and Exchange Commission has signed a lease for 12 million square feet of headquarters space at 60 New York Ave NE, which currently is under construction in Washington, DC The agency plans on relocating operations from its...
Philadelphia Business Journal Target Corp has fully leased a 331,428-square-foot warehouse that is under development in the Philadelphia suburb of King of Prussia, Pa Novaya Real Estate is constructing the property and expects to complete it by the...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Method Co and Cimbra Partners has broken ground on a 142-unit apartment project in Philadelphia The property, at 4300 Ridge Ave, will have 10,450 square feet of retail space Pacific Western Bank provided...
Philadelphia Business Journal Torchlight Investors has paid $265 million, or $24091/sf, for a 11 million-square-foot industrial building in the Philadelphia suburb of Logan, NJ The New York company bought the property from Greek Development of East...
Philadelphia Business Journal Stoltz Management is offering for sale the 103,905-square-foot office building at 2300 Chestnut St in Philadelphia The Bala Cynwyd, Pa, company has hired JLL to market the property, which could sell for $40 million, or...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Donatelli Development and Blue Skye Development has broken ground on the Ethel, a 100-unit affordable-housing project in Washington, DC EagleBank provided a $525 million construction loan through the DC...