LBX Investments has paid $6725 million, or $26347/sf, for Evergreen Plaza, a 255,249-square-foot retail center in Evergreen Park, Ill, about 15 miles south of downtown Chicago The Studio City, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from a...
Cousins Properties Inc has paid $1448 million, or $49252/sf, for the 294,000-square-foot Heights Union office property in Tampa, Fla The Atlanta REIT bought the property from a venture of TPA Group of Atlanta and SoHo Capital of Tampa, which...
Unico Properties has paid $855 million, or $50155/sf, for a pair of office buildings with a total of 170,472 square feet in Denver’s LoDo, or Lower Downtown, district The Seattle investment manager bought the properties – 1755 Blake St,...
Crain’s New York Business McSam Hotel Group has sold the 518-room Hyatt Place hotel at 350 West 39th St in Manhattan for $166 million, or $320,463/room The buyer was not disclosed The Great Neck, NY, company had developed the property two...
The Real Deal Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $118 million, or $483,607/unit, for Vistas of Port Jefferson, a 244-unit age-restricted apartment property in Jefferson Station, NY The Charleston, SC, investment manager bought the Long Island,...
Stag Industrial Inc has paid $285 million for two properties with a combined 247,056 square feet in suburban Boston The Boston REIT paid $152 million, or $11875/sf, for the 128,000-sf building at 4 Robert Bonazzoli Road in Hudson, Mass, and $133...
Philadelphia Business Journal Faropoint has paid $75 million for 19 industrial buildings with a combined 904,000 square feet in Philadelphia and its suburbs The portfolio includes 900 Kennedy Blvd, with 42,000 sf in Somerdale, NJ; 7746 Dungan Road,...
AZ Big Media Strategic Office Partners has paid $132 million, or $440/sf, for a pair of recently completed office buildings at the Rio2100 Business Park in Phoenix The local real estate investment company purchased the buildings, totaling 300,000...
TruAmerica Multifamily has paid $467 million, or $172,963/unit, for the Estates at Canyon Ridge, a 270-unit apartment property in San Antonio The deal is the first for the Los Angeles investment manager and increases its Texas portfolio to five...