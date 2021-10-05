Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow The US Securities and Exchange Commission has signed a lease for 12 million square feet of headquarters space at 60 New York Ave NE, which currently is under construction in Washington, DC The agency plans on relocating operations from its...
REJournals A venture of Oxford Capital Group and Hunter Pasteur has broken ground on the 227-room Godfrey Hotel in Detroit It is slated for completion in 2023 Oxford Capital, of Chicago, and Hunter Pasteur, of Farmington Hills, Mich, are building...
Ryan Cos has broken ground on the 200-unit Talamore Senior Living Woodbury in Woodbury, Minn, about 20 miles east of Minneapolis The Minneapolis developer is building the seniors-housing property at the intersection of Hudson Road and Settlers Ridge...
An affiliate of Oxford Capital Group LLC has bought the 453-room Westin Book Cadillac hotel in downtown Detroit The sales price was not disclosed An affiliate of the Ferchill Group of Cleveland was the seller As part of its purchase, Oxford Capital...
Philadelphia Business Journal Target Corp has fully leased a 331,428-square-foot warehouse that is under development in the Philadelphia suburb of King of Prussia, Pa Novaya Real Estate is constructing the property and expects to complete it by the...
The Opus Group has broken ground on Nordeast Business Center, a 130,440-square-foot industrial property in Minneapolis The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at the corner of University and 37th avenues NE,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Bank OZK has provided $125 million of financing for the construction of Ally, a 320,000-square-foot life-science property in Chicago Sterling Bay Co of Chicago is building the eight-story property at 1229 West Concord...
Nelson Construction & Development will break ground soon on Woodlands at Canterfield, a 131-unit seniors-housing property in West Dundee, Ill The Des Moines, Iowa, company is building the property at the southwest corner of Angle Tarn and South...
REBusiness Online Atlantic Residential has opened Everton Flats, a 259-unit apartment property in Warrenville, Ill The Atlanta developer started construction on the property in late 2019 The three-story property, at 3S635 Everton Drive, has studio,...