New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $96 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties with 677 units in suburban Houston and Dallas Praedium Group owns the properties: the 347-unit Norra, at 1801 North Summit Ave in the...
The Real Deal The Chetrit Organization has lined up $320 million of financing against 850 Third Ave, a 617,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan HPS Investment Partners provided the loan, which was arranged by Ironhound Management The debt...
Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw, Mich, is expected to be taken through a foreclosure auction that's scheduled for the end of the week Cash flow at the property has deteriorated since 2016 as occupancy has declined During last year's first quarter,...
RMWC has provided $21 million of construction financing for the Illustrator, a proposed 75-unit apartment property at 600 North Ave in New Rochelle, NY The loan was arranged by Greystone Capital Advisors, which also helped structure the property...
An affiliate of Oxford Capital Group LLC has bought the 453-room Westin Book Cadillac hotel in downtown Detroit The sales price was not disclosed An affiliate of the Ferchill Group of Cleveland was the seller As part of its purchase, Oxford Capital...
Private-label CMBS issuance during the third quarter totaled $2233 billion, more than double the $104 billion issued during the same period a year ago and well exceeding the $182 billion of issuance in 2019 That brings year-to-date issuance to $676...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Method Co and Cimbra Partners has broken ground on a 142-unit apartment project in Philadelphia The property, at 4300 Ridge Ave, will have 10,450 square feet of retail space Pacific Western Bank provided...
A venture of Dostart Development Co and Sares Regis Group has secured $182 million of financing for the construction of 220 Park, a 184,000-square-foot office property in Burlingame, Calif Newmark arranged the loan through an Australian pension fund...
South Florida Business Journal Baptist Health South Florida is teaming up with Belmont Village Senior Living to build the Belmont Village Coral Gables, a 232-unit seniors-housing property in Coral Gables, Fla The venture recently paid $185 million...