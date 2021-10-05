Log In or Subscribe to read more
AJ Hammond, a credit officer with Voya Investment Management’s real estate finance group, has joined Trez Capital as vice president of originations in its Atlanta office While at Voya, Hammond handled third-party reporting and helped negotiate...
Thorofare Capital Inc has opened an office in Dallas and hired Jonathan D Hart as director of originations to staff it The office becomes the Los Angeles alternative lender’s fourth In June, it had opened an office – its second...
First Washington Realty Inc has named Mary Rottler chief operating officer, effective in November Rottler joins the Bethesda, Md, investment manager from Seritage Growth Properties, where she too held the post of chief operating officer She joined...
Dune Real Estate Partners has named Elizabeth Burban to the newly created post of chief administrative officer of investments, where she’ll oversee the day-to-day operations of the investment manager’s investment sourcing, asset and...
Berkadia has hired Walter Coker and Brian Crivella as senior managing directors The two joined from JLL, where they were co-heads of the company’s investment advisory and equity placement group in the Mid-Atlantic They’re based in...
Berkadia has hired Chuck Lee, who helped establish Credit Suisse’s commercial real estate capital markets platform, as senior managing director of capital markets In his new post, Lee is charged with broadening the company’s proprietary...
ACORE Capital has hired Jennifer Wildeman as managing director in the San Francisco alternative lender’s capital-markets group Wildeman joined ACORE from Aksia LLC, where she was a senior portfolio adviser for the New York financial consulting...
Donald A Billingsley, the regional director of multifamily for the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Southeast region, has joined Grandbridge Real Estate Capital as vice president Billingsley, who had been with HUD for five...
Ares Management Corp has hired four seasoned net-lease property specialists The Los Angeles investment manager, which has made more than $4 billion of investments in the net-lease sector in the past year, hired John Case, Ben Fox, Joel Tomlinson and...