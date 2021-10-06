Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Goldman Sachs has provided $290 million of construction financing against the Archer Towers, a 605-unit affordable-housing project that’s under construction in Queens, NY BRP Cos is constructing the 24-story property, at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ACRES Capital has provided $457 million of financing against the 337-unit Westshore Crossing apartment property in Tampa, Fla The four-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Westside Capital Group of...
Associated Bank, along with Wheaton Bank & Trust, has provided $572 million of financing for the construction of a 279-unit apartment property at 513 South Damen Ave in Chicago The 22-story property, which is being developed by Marquette Cos of...
Regions Bank has struck a deal to buy Sabal Capital Partners’ lending and mortgage servicing operation, bolstering its real estate capital markets operation Sabal, a Pasadena, Calif, lender, specializes in the small-balance sector, meaning it...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $96 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties with 677 units in suburban Houston and Dallas Praedium Group owns the properties: the 347-unit Norra, at 1801 North Summit Ave in the...
The Real Deal The Chetrit Organization has lined up $320 million of financing against 850 Third Ave, a 617,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan HPS Investment Partners provided the loan, which was arranged by Ironhound Management The debt...
RMWC has provided $21 million of construction financing for the Illustrator, a proposed 75-unit apartment property at 600 North Ave in New Rochelle, NY The loan was arranged by Greystone Capital Advisors, which also helped structure the property...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Method Co and Cimbra Partners has broken ground on a 142-unit apartment project in Philadelphia The property, at 4300 Ridge Ave, will have 10,450 square feet of retail space Pacific Western Bank provided...
A venture of Dostart Development Co and Sares Regis Group has secured $182 million of financing for the construction of 220 Park, a 184,000-square-foot office property in Burlingame, Calif Newmark arranged the loan through an Australian pension fund...