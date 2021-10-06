Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Ajax Advisors and Brickman Associates has paid $335 million, or about $7371/sf, for the 454,456-square-foot industrial building at 11200 Roosevelt Blvd in Northeast Philadelphia Ivy Realty of Greenwich,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cortland has paid $989 million, or $233,255/unit, for the 424-unit Lago Paradiso at the Hammocks apartment property in Miami The Atlanta investment manager bought the complex from American Landmark...
MCA Realty, which recently completed raising capital for its first investment fund, has paid $5306 million for four industrial properties with 377,000 square feet in Las Vegas, Orange, Calif, and the Puget Sound area of Washington state The four...
South Florida Business Journal Wheelock Street Capital has bought the Ben West Palm Beach hotel in South Florida for an undisclosed price The Greenwich, Conn, company acquired the 208-room property from Concord Hospitality of Raleigh, NC The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Continental Realty Corp has paid $34 million, or $8668/sf, for two shopping centers with a combined 392,237 square feet that are next to each other in the Detroit suburb of Troy, Mich The Baltimore...
Crain’s Chicago Business FullG Capital has paid about $55 million, or $308,988/room, for the 178-room Talbot Hotel in Chicago The Toronto real estate firm purchased the property from an investor group comprised of Sterling Bay Co, Conlon...
JH Real Estate Partners has paid $405 million, or $17940/sf, for Ontario Gateway, a 225,749-sqaure-foot retail center in Ontario, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investor purchased the property from Zelman Development Co of Los Angeles, which was...
Commercial Observer Goldman Sachs has provided $290 million of construction financing against the Archer Towers, a 605-unit affordable-housing project that’s under construction in Queens, NY BRP Cos is constructing the 24-story property, at...
Commercial Observer AHRC New York City is offering for sale the development site at 32-03 and 31-17 39th Ave in Queens, NY The New York nonprofit that works with people with developmental disabilities has hired Denham Wolf Real Estate Services to...