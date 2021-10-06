Log In or Subscribe to read more
Municipalities issued permits for 632,000 apartment units in properties with five or more units each in August, according to data from the United States Census Bureau That's the most for any month since June 2015 But it might not mean that the...
Austin Business Journal Partners Real Estate Co is expected to break ground early next year on TaylorPort Rail Park 01, a 350,000-square-foot industrial property in Austin, Texas The Houston developer is building the property as part of the RCR...
Rentvcom Intracorp has broken ground on the 178-unit apartment property at 2055 Main St in Irvine, Calif, about 40 miles southeast of Los Angeles The Newport Beach, Calif, company expects leasing for units to begin in the summer of 2023 The...
Commercial Observer Goldman Sachs has provided $290 million of construction financing against the Archer Towers, a 605-unit affordable-housing project that’s under construction in Queens, NY BRP Cos is constructing the 24-story property, at...
Commercial Observer AHRC New York City is offering for sale the development site at 32-03 and 31-17 39th Ave in Queens, NY The New York nonprofit that works with people with developmental disabilities has hired Denham Wolf Real Estate Services to...
Baltimore Business Journal An undisclosed local developer has proposed building a 135-unit apartment property in Baltimore The development site, at 401 West 26th St, currently is home to an auto repair shop The developer hopes to break ground on the...
Austin Business Journal Blue Vista Capital Management has bought the Villas on Rio, a 279-unit student-housing property in downtown Austin, Texas The Chicago investment management company purchased the 19-story building from Villas Student Housing...
The Real Deal A venture of Hopson Development Holdings and Silverback Development has filed plans for a 191-unit residential condominium building in Manhattan The 35-story property, at 131-141 East 47th St, has a projected sellout of more than $3207...
REBusiness Online A venture of PCCP LLC and Panattoni Development Co is planning to build Natomas Advanced Logistics Center, a 185,973-square-foot industrial property in Sacramento, Calif PCCP, of Los Angeles, and Panattoni, of Reno, Nev, are...