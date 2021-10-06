Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal GlaxoSmithKline plans on vacating the 207,779-square-foot office building at 4411 South Broad St that it fully leases in Philadelphia The pharmaceuticals company will occupy 46,000 sf at the FMC Tower, at 2929 Walnut...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cortland has paid $989 million, or $233,255/unit, for the 424-unit Lago Paradiso at the Hammocks apartment property in Miami The Atlanta investment manager bought the complex from American Landmark...
MCA Realty, which recently completed raising capital for its first investment fund, has paid $5306 million for four industrial properties with 377,000 square feet in Las Vegas, Orange, Calif, and the Puget Sound area of Washington state The four...
South Florida Business Journal Wheelock Street Capital has bought the Ben West Palm Beach hotel in South Florida for an undisclosed price The Greenwich, Conn, company acquired the 208-room property from Concord Hospitality of Raleigh, NC The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Continental Realty Corp has paid $34 million, or $8668/sf, for two shopping centers with a combined 392,237 square feet that are next to each other in the Detroit suburb of Troy, Mich The Baltimore...
Crain’s Chicago Business FullG Capital has paid about $55 million, or $308,988/room, for the 178-room Talbot Hotel in Chicago The Toronto real estate firm purchased the property from an investor group comprised of Sterling Bay Co, Conlon...
JH Real Estate Partners has paid $405 million, or $17940/sf, for Ontario Gateway, a 225,749-sqaure-foot retail center in Ontario, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investor purchased the property from Zelman Development Co of Los Angeles, which was...
Real Estate NJ Cammeby’s International has paid $205 million, or $170,833/unit, for the 120-unit Sunnyfield Gardens Apartments in Linden, NJ The New York investor bought the property from an unidentified family office The Kislak Co brokered...
Commercial Observer Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has signed a 16-year lease for 163,750 square feet at 17xM, a 330,000-sf office project in Washington, DC The law firm will anchor the development, at 1700 M St, which is expected to break ground later...