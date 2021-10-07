Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News SB Real Estate Partners has paid $275 million, or $214,843/unit, for Portola at Papago, a 128-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Break of Day Capital in a deal...
Kennedy Wilson has paid $134 million, or $403,614/unit, for Griffis Marston Lake, a 332-unit apartment property in Littleton, Colo The Beverly Hills, Calif, investor purchased the property from Griffis Residential of Greenwood Village, Colo, which...
Silicon Valley Business Journal EQT Exeter has paid $192 million, or $39256/sf, for Assembly at North First, a 489,094-square-foot office property in San Jose, Calif The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager purchased the property from a venture of...
Orlando Business Journal Atrium Management Co has filed plans to build a 195-unit multifamily project at 7445 Narcoossee Road in Orlando, Fla The local developer’s proposal also calls for 6,000 square feet of commercial space It would cost...
Triangle Business Journal LifeSciences Logistics is developing a 132,000-square-foot storage and distribution facility in Durham, NC The Dallas company, which specializes in cold-storage and logistics for the health-care sector, is developing the...
South Florida Business Journal A partnership of IP Capital and Edge Principal Advisors has bought Fountain Square, a 242,816-square-foot office complex in Boca Raton, Fla, for $773 million, or about $31835/sf The Boca Raton-based venture bought the...
Milwaukee Business Journal Real Capital Solutions has paid $704 million, or $25143/sf, for the 280,000-square-foot office property at 100 Manpower Place in Milwaukee The Louisville, Colo, company purchased the property from an affiliate of...
Dallas Business Journal A fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management has bought 820 Exchange, a 952,764-square-foot industrial property in Haltom City, Texas, about 85 miles northeast of downtown Fort Worth, Texas A venture of LGE Design Build and...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Ajax Advisors and Brickman Associates has paid $335 million, or about $7371/sf, for the 454,456-square-foot industrial building at 11200 Roosevelt Blvd in Northeast Philadelphia Ivy Realty of Greenwich,...