South Florida Business Journal A partnership of IP Capital and Edge Principal Advisors has bought Fountain Square, a 242,816-square-foot office complex in Boca Raton, Fla, for $773 million, or about $31835/sf The Boca Raton-based venture bought the...
Parkview Financial has provided $50 million of financing to fund the construction of a 143-unit residential condominium building in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, NY The 13-story property, which will have 40,034 square feet of ground-floor...
Municipalities issued permits for 632,000 apartment units in properties with five or more units each in August, according to data from the United States Census Bureau That's the most for any month since June 2015 But it might not mean that the...
Commercial Observer Goldman Sachs has provided $290 million of construction financing against the Archer Towers, a 605-unit affordable-housing project that’s under construction in Queens, NY BRP Cos is constructing the 24-story property, at...
Bank of China has provided $190 million of financing against the 271,000-square-foot office property at 633 Folsom St in San Francisco The seven-year loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets on behalf of the property’s owner, Swig Co of San...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ACRES Capital has provided $457 million of financing against the 337-unit Westshore Crossing apartment property in Tampa, Fla The four-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Westside Capital Group of...
Associated Bank, along with Wheaton Bank & Trust, has provided $572 million of financing for the construction of a 279-unit apartment property at 513 South Damen Ave in Chicago The 22-story property, which is being developed by Marquette Cos of...
Regions Bank has struck a deal to buy Sabal Capital Partners’ lending and mortgage servicing operation, bolstering its real estate capital markets operation Sabal, a Pasadena, Calif, lender, specializes in the small-balance sector, meaning it...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $96 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties with 677 units in suburban Houston and Dallas Praedium Group owns the properties: the 347-unit Norra, at 1801 North Summit Ave in the...