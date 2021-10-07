Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News SB Real Estate Partners has paid $275 million, or $214,843/unit, for Portola at Papago, a 128-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Break of Day Capital in a deal...
Silicon Valley Business Journal EQT Exeter has paid $192 million, or $39256/sf, for Assembly at North First, a 489,094-square-foot office property in San Jose, Calif The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager purchased the property from a venture of...
South Florida Business Journal Longpoint Realty Partners has paid $1656 million, or about $16091/sf, for a pair of warehouse properties totaling 102,914 square feet in Sunrise, Fla The Boston company bought the industrial buildings from a company...
South Florida Business Journal A partnership of IP Capital and Edge Principal Advisors has bought Fountain Square, a 242,816-square-foot office complex in Boca Raton, Fla, for $773 million, or about $31835/sf The Boca Raton-based venture bought the...
Milwaukee Business Journal Real Capital Solutions has paid $704 million, or $25143/sf, for the 280,000-square-foot office property at 100 Manpower Place in Milwaukee The Louisville, Colo, company purchased the property from an affiliate of...
Dallas Business Journal A fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management has bought 820 Exchange, a 952,764-square-foot industrial property in Haltom City, Texas, about 85 miles northeast of downtown Fort Worth, Texas A venture of LGE Design Build and...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Ajax Advisors and Brickman Associates has paid $335 million, or about $7371/sf, for the 454,456-square-foot industrial building at 11200 Roosevelt Blvd in Northeast Philadelphia Ivy Realty of Greenwich,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cortland has paid $989 million, or $233,255/unit, for the 424-unit Lago Paradiso at the Hammocks apartment property in Miami The Atlanta investment manager bought the complex from American Landmark...
MCA Realty, which recently completed raising capital for its first investment fund, has paid $5306 million for four industrial properties with 377,000 square feet in Las Vegas, Orange, Calif, and the Puget Sound area of Washington state The four...