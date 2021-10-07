Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Atrium Management Co has filed plans to build a 195-unit multifamily project at 7445 Narcoossee Road in Orlando, Fla The local developer’s proposal also calls for 6,000 square feet of commercial space It would cost...
Triangle Business Journal LifeSciences Logistics is developing a 132,000-square-foot storage and distribution facility in Durham, NC The Dallas company, which specializes in cold-storage and logistics for the health-care sector, is developing the...
South Florida Business Journal A partnership of IP Capital and Edge Principal Advisors has bought Fountain Square, a 242,816-square-foot office complex in Boca Raton, Fla, for $773 million, or about $31835/sf The Boca Raton-based venture bought the...
Parkview Financial has provided $50 million of financing to fund the construction of a 143-unit residential condominium building in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, NY The 13-story property, which will have 40,034 square feet of ground-floor...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Bigos Management has proposed building a 233-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The three-acre development site, at the northwest corner of Interstate 394 and Highway 169, about eight miles west of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of commercial mortgages outstanding in the United States grew by $6074 billion, or 15 percent during the second quarter, to $398 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The...
Dallas Morning News Fairfield Residential has plans to build a 475-unit residential project in Dallas Work is expected to start soon on the four-story development, which is being built at 7777 Manderville Lane It will cost more than $70 million to...
Municipalities issued permits for 632,000 apartment units in properties with five or more units each in August, according to data from the United States Census Bureau That's the most for any month since June 2015 But it might not mean that the...
Dallas Morning News Triten Real Estate Partners is planning to redevelop the Plano Market Square Mall in suburban Dallas into a mixed-use project The Houston real estate developer had bought the property, at Central Expressway and Spring Creek...