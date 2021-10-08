Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Wafra Capital Partners has agreed to pay $165 million, or $75102/sf, for 720 West End Ave, a 219,701-square-foot building in Manhattan The Kuwaiti investor is buying the property from Brack Capital Real Estate, which had acquired...
South Florida Business Journal Wheelock Street Capital paid $1064 million, or about $511,538/room, for the 208-room Ben West Palm Beach Hotel in West Palm Beach, Fla A previous story did not have the purchase price Concord Hospitality of Raleigh,...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Corinth Land Co and Prattco Creekway Industrial has sold the Northgate Business Park, a 17-building industrial complex totaling 570,000 square feet in Dallas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed The...
Multi-Housing News SB Real Estate Partners has paid $275 million, or $214,843/unit, for Portola at Papago, a 128-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Break of Day Capital in a deal...
Kennedy Wilson has paid $134 million, or $403,614/unit, for Griffis Marston Lake, a 332-unit apartment property in Littleton, Colo The Beverly Hills, Calif, investor purchased the property from Griffis Residential of Greenwood Village, Colo, which...
Silicon Valley Business Journal EQT Exeter has paid $192 million, or $39256/sf, for Assembly at North First, a 489,094-square-foot office property in San Jose, Calif The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager purchased the property from a venture of...
South Florida Business Journal Longpoint Realty Partners has paid $1656 million, or about $16091/sf, for a pair of warehouse properties totaling 102,914 square feet in Sunrise, Fla The Boston company bought the industrial buildings from a company...
South Florida Business Journal A partnership of IP Capital and Edge Principal Advisors has bought Fountain Square, a 242,816-square-foot office complex in Boca Raton, Fla, for $773 million, or about $31835/sf The Boca Raton-based venture bought the...
Milwaukee Business Journal Real Capital Solutions has paid $704 million, or $25143/sf, for the 280,000-square-foot office property at 100 Manpower Place in Milwaukee The Louisville, Colo, company purchased the property from an affiliate of...