Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal A joint venture of American Landmark Apartments and Dezer Development wants to add more units to the Deseo Grande apartment property, which is currently under construction in Orlando, Fla The venture already is building 365...
Commercial Observer Wafra Capital Partners has agreed to pay $165 million, or $75102/sf, for 720 West End Ave, a 219,701-square-foot building in Manhattan The Kuwaiti investor is buying the property from Brack Capital Real Estate, which had acquired...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Corinth Land Co and Prattco Creekway Industrial has sold the Northgate Business Park, a 17-building industrial complex totaling 570,000 square feet in Dallas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed The...
Lincoln Avenue Capital, a Santa Monica, Calif, investor in affordable- and workforce-housing properties, has paid $30 million, or $176,472 /unit, for the 170-unit Brandywine Townhomes in Goose Creek, SC, which is just north of Charleston, SC The...
Multi-Housing News SB Real Estate Partners has paid $275 million, or $214,843/unit, for Portola at Papago, a 128-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Break of Day Capital in a deal...
Kennedy Wilson has paid $134 million, or $403,614/unit, for Griffis Marston Lake, a 332-unit apartment property in Littleton, Colo The Beverly Hills, Calif, investor purchased the property from Griffis Residential of Greenwood Village, Colo, which...
Silicon Valley Business Journal EQT Exeter has paid $192 million, or $39256/sf, for Assembly at North First, a 489,094-square-foot office property in San Jose, Calif The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager purchased the property from a venture of...
South Florida Business Journal Longpoint Realty Partners has paid $1656 million, or about $16091/sf, for a pair of warehouse properties totaling 102,914 square feet in Sunrise, Fla The Boston company bought the industrial buildings from a company...
Orlando Business Journal Atrium Management Co has filed plans to build a 195-unit multifamily project at 7445 Narcoossee Road in Orlando, Fla The local developer’s proposal also calls for 6,000 square feet of commercial space It would cost...