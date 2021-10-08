Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal A joint venture of American Landmark Apartments and Dezer Development wants to add more units to the Deseo Grande apartment property, which is currently under construction in Orlando, Fla The venture already is building 365...
Commercial Observer The JT Tai & Co Foundation is offering for sale a portfolio of four apartment properties with 112 units in Manhattan The New York nonprofit has hired JLL to market the portfolio JT Tai is seeking $50 million, or...
Commercial Observer Wafra Capital Partners has agreed to pay $165 million, or $75102/sf, for 720 West End Ave, a 219,701-square-foot building in Manhattan The Kuwaiti investor is buying the property from Brack Capital Real Estate, which had acquired...
Dallas Morning News LIV Development has lined up $669 million of construction financing for a proposed residential project in Prosper, Texas, about 37 miles north of Dallas The Birmingham, Ala, developer obtained the loan from Regions Bank The...
Dallas Morning News Alamo Manhattan Corp has plans to develop a 25-story luxury apartment building with 268 units in Dallas’ Uptown area The developer wants to build the property near its 255-room Marriott Dallas Uptown hotel on Fairmont...
Knighthead Funding has provided $33 million of construction financing for Pie Town, a proposed residential project at 629 7th Ave South in Nashville, Tenn The property is being planned for a one-acre site in the city’s Pie Town area, in the...
Orlando Business Journal Atrium Management Co has filed plans to build a 195-unit multifamily project at 7445 Narcoossee Road in Orlando, Fla The local developer’s proposal also calls for 6,000 square feet of commercial space It would cost...
Triangle Business Journal LifeSciences Logistics is developing a 132,000-square-foot storage and distribution facility in Durham, NC The Dallas company, which specializes in cold-storage and logistics for the health-care sector, is developing the...
Parkview Financial has provided $50 million of financing to fund the construction of a 143-unit residential condominium building in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, NY The 13-story property, which will have 40,034 square feet of ground-floor...