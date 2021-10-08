Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bender Cos has paid $695 million, or $103,423/unit, for the 672-unit New Colonies apartment property in Steger, Ill, about 35 miles south of Chicago The Chicago multifamily specialist bought the property from CiTYR Holdings, a New York real estate...
Hartz Mountain Industries in recent months had offered to pay off a troubled $80 million CMBS loan against its 358-room Sheraton Lincoln Harbor Hotel in Weehawken, NJ, only to have that bid rejected by the loan's special servicer It's now hired a...
Commercial Observer Wafra Capital Partners has agreed to pay $165 million, or $75102/sf, for 720 West End Ave, a 219,701-square-foot building in Manhattan The Kuwaiti investor is buying the property from Brack Capital Real Estate, which had acquired...
South Florida Business Journal Wheelock Street Capital paid $1064 million, or about $511,538/room, for the 208-room Ben West Palm Beach Hotel in West Palm Beach, Fla A previous story did not have the purchase price Concord Hospitality of Raleigh,...
Dallas Morning News LIV Development has lined up $669 million of construction financing for a proposed residential project in Prosper, Texas, about 37 miles north of Dallas The Birmingham, Ala, developer obtained the loan from Regions Bank The...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Corinth Land Co and Prattco Creekway Industrial has sold the Northgate Business Park, a 17-building industrial complex totaling 570,000 square feet in Dallas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed The...
Lincoln Avenue Capital, a Santa Monica, Calif, investor in affordable- and workforce-housing properties, has paid $30 million, or $176,472 /unit, for the 170-unit Brandywine Townhomes in Goose Creek, SC, which is just north of Charleston, SC The...
Multi-Housing News SB Real Estate Partners has paid $275 million, or $214,843/unit, for Portola at Papago, a 128-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Break of Day Capital in a deal...
Kennedy Wilson has paid $134 million, or $403,614/unit, for Griffis Marston Lake, a 332-unit apartment property in Littleton, Colo The Beverly Hills, Calif, investor purchased the property from Griffis Residential of Greenwood Village, Colo, which...