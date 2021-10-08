Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bella Property LLC has paid $261 million, or $125,481/unit, for the 208-unit Pinebrook Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The Greensboro, NC, company bought the property from Odessa Realty Investments of...
Commercial Observer Wafra Capital Partners has agreed to pay $165 million, or $75102/sf, for 720 West End Ave, a 219,701-square-foot building in Manhattan The Kuwaiti investor is buying the property from Brack Capital Real Estate, which had acquired...
South Florida Business Journal Wheelock Street Capital paid $1064 million, or about $511,538/room, for the 208-room Ben West Palm Beach Hotel in West Palm Beach, Fla A previous story did not have the purchase price Concord Hospitality of Raleigh,...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Corinth Land Co and Prattco Creekway Industrial has sold the Northgate Business Park, a 17-building industrial complex totaling 570,000 square feet in Dallas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed The...
Lincoln Avenue Capital, a Santa Monica, Calif, investor in affordable- and workforce-housing properties, has paid $30 million, or $176,472 /unit, for the 170-unit Brandywine Townhomes in Goose Creek, SC, which is just north of Charleston, SC The...
Multi-Housing News SB Real Estate Partners has paid $275 million, or $214,843/unit, for Portola at Papago, a 128-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Break of Day Capital in a deal...
Kennedy Wilson has paid $134 million, or $403,614/unit, for Griffis Marston Lake, a 332-unit apartment property in Littleton, Colo The Beverly Hills, Calif, investor purchased the property from Griffis Residential of Greenwood Village, Colo, which...
Silicon Valley Business Journal EQT Exeter has paid $192 million, or $39256/sf, for Assembly at North First, a 489,094-square-foot office property in San Jose, Calif The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager purchased the property from a venture of...
South Florida Business Journal Longpoint Realty Partners has paid $1656 million, or about $16091/sf, for a pair of warehouse properties totaling 102,914 square feet in Sunrise, Fla The Boston company bought the industrial buildings from a company...