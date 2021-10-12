Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on an 888-room Loews Arlington Hotel in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The massive property will house the 150,000-square-foot Arlington Convention Center and will include 260,000 sf of meeting space...
Kansas City Business Journal Opus Group has broken ground on the first building at the Liberty Heartland Logistics Center in Liberty, Mo The 166 million-square-foot property is being built on behalf of Hallmark Cards Inc It is expected to cost $985...
Orlando Business Journal A joint venture of American Landmark Apartments and Dezer Development wants to add more units to the Deseo Grande apartment property, which is currently under construction in Orlando, Fla The venture already is building 365...
The Real Deal NorthPoint Development plans on building an industrial property with between 650,000 and 11 million square feet in Yaphank, NY The Riverside, Mo, company is under contract to buy the 92-acre development site on Long Island from...
Dallas Morning News LIV Development has lined up $669 million of construction financing for a proposed residential project in Prosper, Texas, about 37 miles north of Dallas The Birmingham, Ala, developer obtained the loan from Regions Bank The...
Dallas Morning News Alamo Manhattan Corp has plans to develop a 25-story luxury apartment building with 268 units in Dallas’ Uptown area The developer wants to build the property near its 255-room Marriott Dallas Uptown hotel on Fairmont...
Knighthead Funding has provided $33 million of construction financing for Pie Town, a proposed residential project at 629 7th Ave South in Nashville, Tenn The property is being planned for a one-acre site in the city’s Pie Town area, in the...
Orlando Business Journal Atrium Management Co has filed plans to build a 195-unit multifamily project at 7445 Narcoossee Road in Orlando, Fla The local developer’s proposal also calls for 6,000 square feet of commercial space It would cost...
Triangle Business Journal LifeSciences Logistics is developing a 132,000-square-foot storage and distribution facility in Durham, NC The Dallas company, which specializes in cold-storage and logistics for the health-care sector, is developing the...