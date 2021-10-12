Log In or Subscribe to read more
Varde Partners is taking advantage of a relative dearth of competition in the hotel lending sector and expects to fund $1 billion of loans against the property type this year That would account for 40 percent of the Minneapolis investment manager's...
Denver Business Journal An entity of AMLI Residential has paid $181 million, or about $572,784/unit, for the 316-unit apartment property at 1633 North Pearl St in Denver The Atlanta company purchased the property from its developer, Southern Land Co...
Dallas Morning News Koa Partners has purchased the two-building Amber Trail Corporate Park in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not undisclosed price JLL brokered the deal Lincoln Property Co has been hired to manage the 150,000-squre-foot...
Dallas Morning News A partnership that includes State Street Corp and M-M Properties has bought International Plaza III, a 350,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch, Texas The partnership bought the 13-story property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report United Hampshire US REIT has agreed to pay $7825 million for two grocery-anchored shopping centers with a combined 426,820 square feet in Pennsylvania and Virginia The company, whose shares trade on the...
Puget Sound Business Journal Abacus Capital Group has paid $144 million, or about $431,138/unit, for the 334-unit Ridgedale Apartments in Bellevue, Wash The New York investor purchased the property from the Ezralow Co of Los Angeles, which had paid...
The Real Deal Carlyle Group has paid $34 million, or $850,000/unit, for the 40-unit Knitting Factory Lofts in Brooklyn, NY The Washington, DC, investment manager bought the residential property from Freo Group, which had acquired it in January 2020...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $8665 million, or about $312,815/unit, for Parkway Club, a 277-unit apartment property in El Cajon, Calif The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from R&V Management of San Diego, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bella Property LLC has paid $261 million, or $125,481/unit, for the 208-unit Pinebrook Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The Greensboro, NC, company bought the property from Odessa Realty Investments of...