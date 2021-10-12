Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of David Werner Real Estate, Carlton Associates Inc and Onyx Partners has recapitalized a portfolio of apartment properties in the Southern United States by bringing in 3650 REIT as a preferred equity investor The $935 million transaction...
The Real Deal Carlyle Group has paid $34 million, or $850,000/unit, for the 40-unit Knitting Factory Lofts in Brooklyn, NY The Washington, DC, investment manager bought the residential property from Freo Group, which had acquired it in January 2020...
The Real Deal Orchard Technologies has signed a lease for 107,000 square feet at 195 Broadway, a 11 million-sf office building in Manhattan The homebuilding startup’s lease is for 10 years It will occupy a portion of the 24th floor, as well as...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has negotiated a three-year extension of what had been a $300 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of limited- and full-service hotels in New York The New York...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bella Property LLC has paid $261 million, or $125,481/unit, for the 208-unit Pinebrook Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The Greensboro, NC, company bought the property from Odessa Realty Investments of...
Hartz Mountain Industries in recent months had offered to pay off a troubled $80 million CMBS loan against its 358-room Sheraton Lincoln Harbor Hotel in Weehawken, NJ, only to have that bid rejected by the loan's special servicer It's now hired a...
The JT Tai & Co Foundation is offering for sale four apartment properties with 109 units in Manhattan The New York nonprofit has hired JLL to market the portfolio JT Tai is seeking $50 million, or $549,451/unit, for the 10-unit property at...
The Real Deal NorthPoint Development plans on building an industrial property with between 650,000 and 11 million square feet in Yaphank, NY The Riverside, Mo, company is under contract to buy the 92-acre development site on Long Island from...
Commercial Observer Wafra Capital Partners has agreed to pay $165 million, or $75102/sf, for 720 West End Ave, a 219,701-square-foot building in Manhattan The Kuwaiti investor is buying the property from Brack Capital Real Estate, which had acquired...