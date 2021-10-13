Log In or Subscribe to read more
Trez Capital has provided $782 million of financing for the construction of the Julia, a 323-unit apartment property that’s being built in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood The property, at 1625 NW 20th St, just north of the Civic Center...
The Real Deal The Adoni Group has paid $192 million, or $61440/sf, for the 31,250-square-foot shopping center at 260 North Ave East in Westfield, NJ, about 20 miles southwest of Manhattan The New York investor bought the property from ACNY...
The Real Deal ZG Capital Partners has agreed to pay $40 million, or $49383/sf, for the 81,000-square-foot office building at 836 Broadway in Manhattan The New York investor is buying the property from an undisclosed seller that had owned it since...
The Federal Housing Finance Agency has relaxed the lending cap it imposes on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, allowing each to fund up to $78 billion of multifamily loans next year That’s up more than 11 percent from the $70 billion cap the...
A venture of David Werner Real Estate, Carlton Associates Inc and Onyx Partners has recapitalized a portfolio of apartment properties in the Southern United States by bringing in 3650 REIT as a preferred equity investor The $935 million transaction...
The Real Deal Carlyle Group has paid $34 million, or $850,000/unit, for the 40-unit Knitting Factory Lofts in Brooklyn, NY The Washington, DC, investment manager bought the residential property from Freo Group, which had acquired it in January 2020...
The Real Deal Orchard Technologies has signed a lease for 107,000 square feet at 195 Broadway, a 11 million-sf office building in Manhattan The homebuilding startup’s lease is for 10 years It will occupy a portion of the 24th floor, as well as...
The Real Deal Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has provided $300 million of financing against Solar Carve Tower, a 160,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Aurora Capital Associates and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has negotiated a three-year extension of what had been a $300 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of limited- and full-service hotels in New York The New York...