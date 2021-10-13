Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Rise48 Equity has paid $561 million, or $159,375/unit, for the 352-unit Solano Vista Apartments in Glendale, Ariz The Phoenix investor purchased the property from Sundance Bay LLC of Salt Lake City, which had bought it two years...
Denver Business Journal An entity of AMLI Residential has paid $181 million, or about $572,784/unit, for the 316-unit apartment property at 1633 North Pearl St in Denver The Atlanta company purchased the property from its developer, Southern Land Co...
Puget Sound Business Journal Abacus Capital Group has paid $144 million, or about $431,138/unit, for the 334-unit Ridgedale Apartments in Bellevue, Wash The New York investor purchased the property from the Ezralow Co of Los Angeles, which had paid...
The Real Deal Orchard Technologies has signed a lease for 107,000 square feet at 195 Broadway, a 11 million-sf office building in Manhattan The homebuilding startup’s lease is for 10 years It will occupy a portion of the 24th floor, as well as...
Multi-Housing News SB Real Estate Partners has paid $275 million, or $214,843/unit, for Portola at Papago, a 128-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Break of Day Capital in a deal...
Silicon Valley Business Journal EQT Exeter has paid $192 million, or $39256/sf, for Assembly at North First, a 489,094-square-foot office property in San Jose, Calif The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager purchased the property from a venture of...
Philadelphia Business Journal GlaxoSmithKline plans on vacating the 207,779-square-foot office building at 4411 South Broad St that it fully leases in Philadelphia The pharmaceuticals company will occupy 46,000 sf at the FMC Tower, at 2929 Walnut...
Rentvcom Intracorp has broken ground on the 178-unit apartment property at 2055 Main St in Irvine, Calif, about 40 miles southeast of Los Angeles The Newport Beach, Calif, company expects leasing for units to begin in the summer of 2023 The...
Commercial Observer Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has signed a 16-year lease for 163,750 square feet at 17xM, a 330,000-sf office project in Washington, DC The law firm will anchor the development, at 1700 M St, which is expected to break ground later...