Log In or Subscribe to read more
Trez Capital has provided $782 million of financing for the construction of the Julia, a 323-unit apartment property that’s being built in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood The property, at 1625 NW 20th St, just north of the Civic Center...
Commercial Observer Greystone has originated $573 million of Fannie Mae financing against two affordable-housing properties with a combined 396 units in New York City It wrote a $45 million loan against the 331-unit West Farms Estates, at 1314 West...
The Federal Housing Finance Agency has relaxed the lending cap it imposes on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, allowing each to fund up to $78 billion of multifamily loans next year That’s up more than 11 percent from the $70 billion cap the...
A venture of David Werner Real Estate, Carlton Associates Inc and Onyx Partners has recapitalized a portfolio of apartment properties in the Southern United States by bringing in 3650 REIT as a preferred equity investor The $935 million transaction...
The Real Deal Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has provided $300 million of financing against Solar Carve Tower, a 160,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Aurora Capital Associates and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has negotiated a three-year extension of what had been a $300 million CMBS loan against a portfolio of limited- and full-service hotels in New York The New York...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bella Property LLC has paid $261 million, or $125,481/unit, for the 208-unit Pinebrook Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The Greensboro, NC, company bought the property from Odessa Realty Investments of...
Hartz Mountain Industries in recent months had offered to pay off a troubled $80 million CMBS loan against its 358-room Sheraton Lincoln Harbor Hotel in Weehawken, NJ, only to have that bid rejected by the loan's special servicer It's now hired a...
Dallas Morning News LIV Development has lined up $669 million of construction financing for a proposed residential project in Prosper, Texas, about 37 miles north of Dallas The Birmingham, Ala, developer obtained the loan from Regions Bank The...