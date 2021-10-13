Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Rise48 Equity has paid $561 million, or $159,375/unit, for the 352-unit Solano Vista Apartments in Glendale, Ariz The Phoenix investor purchased the property from Sundance Bay LLC of Salt Lake City, which had bought it two years...
Crain’s Chicago Business An entity of Inland Real Estate Group of Cos has paid $1225 million, or $306,250/unit, for Dwell at Naperville, a 400-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, investment manager purchased the...
CGI Merchant Group is in talks to buy the 263-room Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, from the Trump Organization, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal that said a deal valued at more than $370 million – possibly $400...
The Real Deal The Adoni Group has paid $192 million, or $61440/sf, for the 31,250-square-foot shopping center at 260 North Ave East in Westfield, NJ, about 20 miles southwest of Manhattan The New York investor bought the property from ACNY...
The Real Deal ZG Capital Partners has agreed to pay $40 million, or $49383/sf, for the 81,000-square-foot office building at 836 Broadway in Manhattan The New York investor is buying the property from an undisclosed seller that had owned it since...
Aries Capital has launched a strategy to invest in net-leased industrial properties in the Southeastern United States The Chicago real estate investment bank has completed its first acquisition, paying $65 million, or $45614/sf, for the...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal DRA Advisors has paid $438 million, or $164,661/unit, for Equinox, a 266-unit apartment property in St Anthony, Minn The New York investment manager bought the property from Laramar Group of Denver, which had...
Varde Partners is taking advantage of a relative dearth of competition in the hotel lending sector and expects to fund $1 billion of loans against the property type this year That would account for 40 percent of the Minneapolis investment manager's...
Denver Business Journal An entity of AMLI Residential has paid $181 million, or about $572,784/unit, for the 316-unit apartment property at 1633 North Pearl St in Denver The Atlanta company purchased the property from its developer, Southern Land Co...